Thrissur Pooram: 42 veterinary officers to examine fitness of participating elephants

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A team of 42 veterinary officers will be on duty to examine fitness of elephants participating in Thrissur Pooram. The team will examine factors like musth period, age, obedience, etc of the captive elephants, and the license and experience of the mahouts. Arrangements have been made to treat elephants in case of any emergency health issues. The elephant owners are urged to ensure enough rest and food for the jumbos before the ceremonies begin.

The main pooram, 30-hour-long ceremonies, will culminate with the ‘Upacharam’ on May 11. About 80 to 90 elephants will be needed for ceremonies, which include elephant parades of the Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady factions and eight other participating temples. Both Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu devaswom will have 15 elephants for the parade during Elanjithara Melam and Madathil Varavu. The participating temples will use up to nine jumbos for the ‘Cherupooram’ ceremonies.