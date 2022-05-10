Thrissur Pooram: Aniyan Marar to complete decade at helm of pandi melam

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Kizhakkoottu Aniyan Marar, who has been a part of Thrissur Pooram for past 60 years, will complete a decade this year as the lead of pandi melam for Thiruvambady faction. Fondly called as ‘Aniyettan’ by all, he is a rare percussion artist who had performed as lead for both Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady factions. The Madathil Varavu of Thiruvambady begins with panchavadyam which will conclude at Naikkanal. Pandi melam led by Kizhakkkottu Aniyan Marar will begin from Naikkanal to Sreemoolasthanam.

At 76, Aniyettan is thrilled to lead the Melam for Thiruvambady once again, though he has some health issues. Amid the pandemic restrictions, he had underwent a surgery for spinal cord which even raised concerns whether he could be able to stand for long hours for the Melam. “Thankfully, everything came out well and I am ready to stand for the Melam without much issues,” he said.