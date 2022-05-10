STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Unique Thandaper System to be in force from May 16, says min Rajan

The Unique Thandaper System (UTS) will be implemented in the state from May 16, said Revenue Minister K Rajan.

Published: 10th May 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Revenue Minister K Rajan distributes title deeds in Chittur on Monday

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Unique Thandaper System (UTS) will be implemented in the state from May 16, said Revenue Minister K Rajan. Kerala will become the first state in the country to implement the system, said the minister Speaking at the title deed distribution mela organised as part of the first anniversary of the LDF Government at the Nehru Auditorium in Chittur on Monday, the minister said that the government policy was to provide land to every family, title deeds for all lands and to provide smart services.

Rajan said that all thandaper numbers in the state will be linked to Aadhaar in a phased manner. This will enable the detection of persons who are illegally possessing land under various thandaper numbers.  He said that the government would seize such illegal lands and distribute it among the landless in the state. 
The minister said that the government plans to distribute land to all landless in the state in the next five years. It is also planned to provide documents to the landless. He also urged the support of officials and elected representatives to achieve e-district status for Palakkad.

There is also a plan to constitute ‘janakeeya samithis’ at the village level so that the transactions in the revenue department become transparent. The minister said that steps were being taken to provide title deeds to all adivasis and people living in the high ranges for all legal lands in their possession during the financial year 2022-23. A meeting of officials and elected representatives will be held to sort out issues between various departments with regard to the land in their possession. 

The minister said that a total of 7,296 title deeds have been distributed in the district in the last one year which include 1,070 title deeds issued a few months ago. A total of 6,226 title deeds were distributed at the mela on Monday. Of these, 5,102 related to the land tribunal deeds, Kerala state tribal title deeds (7), laksham veedu title deeds /four cent title deeds ( 721) , regular title deeds for land ( 144) , surplus land title deeds ( 69) and title deeds under the Forest Rights Act (183).

6,226 TITLE DEEDS
A total of 6,226 title deeds were distributed at the mela on Monday. Of these, 5,102 related to the land tribunal deeds, Kerala state tribal title deeds (7), laksham veedu title deeds /four cent title deeds (721), regular title deeds for land (144), surplus land title deeds (69) and title deeds under Forest Rights Act (183).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Unique Thandaper System Kerala
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp