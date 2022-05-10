Unique Thandaper System to be in force from May 16, says min Rajan

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Unique Thandaper System (UTS) will be implemented in the state from May 16, said Revenue Minister K Rajan. Kerala will become the first state in the country to implement the system, said the minister Speaking at the title deed distribution mela organised as part of the first anniversary of the LDF Government at the Nehru Auditorium in Chittur on Monday, the minister said that the government policy was to provide land to every family, title deeds for all lands and to provide smart services.

Rajan said that all thandaper numbers in the state will be linked to Aadhaar in a phased manner. This will enable the detection of persons who are illegally possessing land under various thandaper numbers. He said that the government would seize such illegal lands and distribute it among the landless in the state.

The minister said that the government plans to distribute land to all landless in the state in the next five years. It is also planned to provide documents to the landless. He also urged the support of officials and elected representatives to achieve e-district status for Palakkad.

There is also a plan to constitute ‘janakeeya samithis’ at the village level so that the transactions in the revenue department become transparent. The minister said that steps were being taken to provide title deeds to all adivasis and people living in the high ranges for all legal lands in their possession during the financial year 2022-23. A meeting of officials and elected representatives will be held to sort out issues between various departments with regard to the land in their possession.

The minister said that a total of 7,296 title deeds have been distributed in the district in the last one year which include 1,070 title deeds issued a few months ago. A total of 6,226 title deeds were distributed at the mela on Monday. Of these, 5,102 related to the land tribunal deeds, Kerala state tribal title deeds (7), laksham veedu title deeds /four cent title deeds ( 721) , regular title deeds for land ( 144) , surplus land title deeds ( 69) and title deeds under the Forest Rights Act (183).

