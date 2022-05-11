STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt employee arrested in RSS man Sreenivasan murder case

A government employee was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of RSS worker Sreenivasan at Melamuri here.

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A government employee was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of RSS worker Sreenivasan at Melamuri here. B Jishad, 31, working with fire and rescue services department, was arrested by the Town South police. He is charged with involvement in the conspiracy to kill Sreenivasan. Police said Jishad is the son of Badrudheen, MEB Manzil, Navakode, Koduvayur. Sreenivasan was hacked to death on April 16 to avenge the killing of PFI activist Subair a day before by RSS workers.

