Kannur University question paper goof-up: Controller of examinations offers to step down

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Following the goof-up of question papers for the third semester degree examinations in Kannur University, Dr P J Vincent, controller of examinations, has expressed his willingness to step down from the post. Owning up moral responsibility for the goof-up, Dr Vincent has written a letter to Vice Chancellor Professor Gopinath Raveendran to relieve him from the post.

Vincent had expressed willingness to step down from the post immediately after the controversy erupted in April. Though he had met the VC at that time, he was only asked to go on leave for a few days. It was on Monday that Vincent rejoined for duty after a leave of 10 days. On Monday itself, he gave a letter to VC expressing his desire to go back to his former post of special officer of Chokli Government College. He had joined as controller of examinations of Kannur University on deputation three years ago.

As the controversy over the repetition of question papers had embarrassed the varsity, it was forced to set up a committee to inquire into the goof-up. The exams based on these question papers were also cancelled. Though the report of the two-member committee had not blamed the controller of exams, the syndicate decision to conduct a detailed inquiry has put pressure on Dr Vincent. The VC’s report on the goof-up will be discussed in the special syndicate meeting on May 21. It is learnt that, from the beginning of next academic year, Dr Vincent would not be in the post of controller of exams and he is likely to go back to his earlier posting.

KU TAKES ACTION AGAINST TEACHER, OFFICIALS

T’Puram: The Syndicate of the University of Kerala has permanently debarred the teacher responsible for the repetition of previous years’ question paper for the BA degree exam from examination duties. The Syndicate that met on Tuesday also decided to recover the expenses for conducting the re-examination from the erring teacher in the wake of the fiasco. The action taken against teacher has been reported to Additional Chief Secretary (Higher Education) and Director of Collegiate Education. The varsity took the action after an inquiry by Pro-VC P P Ajaya-kumar who found serious lapses on the part of the teacher. The Syndicate also discussed another goof-up in which answer key was given to a candidate — who was a Covid patient— instead of question paper.