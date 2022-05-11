Kerala fire force staff arrested in RSS activist murder

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A government employee of the Kerala Fire Force department has been arrested in the case in which an RSS worker was hacked to death by SDPI activists at his shop in Melamuri in Palakkad last month.

Police have arrested B Jishad, 31, an employee in the Fire station in Kongad in Palakkad district. The police said that he was an active member of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The accused was brought to the Palakkad Town South police station at 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening and his arrest was recorded. He was charged with conspiracy and also providing inputs on the whereabouts of RSS former Sharirik Shikshan Pramukh Sreenivasan. Jishad also assisted another PFI leader Basith who was arrested earlier in drawing up a list of BJP and RSS leaders and also collecting their photographs to be targeted by the SDPI/PFI cadres.

With the arrest of Jishad, the total number of arrests in the killing of RSS leader S K Sreenivasan totalled 22. The police said that on the day of the killing of Sreenivasan on April 16, Jishad was with them providing all the support from outside.

The police believe that Jishad was a PFI activist since 2008. He secured employment in the Fire force department in 2017.

The police said that Jishad was involved in the conspiracy and the provision of logistic support to murder of another RSS activist A Sanjith. Sanjith, a native of Ellapully in Palakkad, was murdered in front of his wife on November 15 last year by SDPI activists.

Police said that it was Jishad who identified the house of the wife of Sanjith in Mambram where he was staying on the day of the crime and also passed on the time he left the house to the killers. Therefore once the police gets his custody in the Sreenivasan killing, they will be recording his arrest in the Sanjith killing conspiracy case also.

Meanwhile, T Anoop, Palakkad District Fire officer told TNIE that they have not yet received the police report stating the arrest of Jishad in the Sreenivasan killing. Once the report is received, Jishad will be suspended from service most likely on Wednesday itself.

He said that the police had gone to the fire station in Kongad and collected the days on which Jishad had availed leave and also the time he had left the station by seeking permission from the head of the station.

As a sequel to the killing of PFI activist Subair by RSS activists on April 15, six SDPI/PFI activists arrived on three motorbikes to the shop in Melamuri in Palakkad where Sreenivasan was running an auto related services shop and hacked him to death on April 16.