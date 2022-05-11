STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Won’t quit medicine. Will handle both responsibilities, if elected: Dr Jo Joseph

The LDF candidate in Thrikkakara, Dr Jo Joseph, is a cardiologist by profession.

Published: 11th May 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Jo Joseph, LDF candidate for Thrikkakara byelection, meets Kannur Bishop  Alex Joseph Vadakumthala at Chembumukku in Kochi | Expres

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: The LDF candidate in Thrikkakara, Dr Jo Joseph, is a cardiologist by profession. Interestingly, his name came as a surprise when CPM announced his candidature at its district headquarters when he was busy with a medical procedure at the hospital where he is working. Within a few hours, the doctor became a candidate and plunged into the hectic bypoll campaign, going door to door to canvass votes, meeting prominent personalities and addressing gatherings. In an interview with TNIE, he said he would handle the  positions of a medical practitioner and a legislator at the same time, if he’s elected. Excerpts.

Thrikkakara is a Congress bastion. What are your chances?
We, the LDF, are 100% confident of the victory. I have been receiving warm responses from the voters since I began the campaign. The voters of Thrikkakara hope for a change in development this time. Hence, the victory of LDF is sure.

Have you been fielded the Church’s candidate?
I have already responded to this allegation several times.

Who do you think will get the advantage after the pullout of the AAP-Twenty20 combination?
The LDF will get support from all sections as people wish to continue the development initiatives. I can understand this feeling of people during the campaign. The voters of Thrikkakara are extending tremendous support and I am very excited. 

Can veteran Congress leader K V Thomas make an impact?
He’s regarded as a spent force, at least by some leaders of his party in Kerala.We welcome support from everyone, especially if they back our ideologies and our programmes. I expect more like-minded persons to come under the umbrella of LDF. 

Will you give up the medical profession if elected?
Never. I will handle both the responsibilities together. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Jo Joseph Thrikkakara bypoll LDF
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp