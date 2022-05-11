Won’t quit medicine. Will handle both responsibilities, if elected: Dr Jo Joseph

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The LDF candidate in Thrikkakara, Dr Jo Joseph, is a cardiologist by profession. Interestingly, his name came as a surprise when CPM announced his candidature at its district headquarters when he was busy with a medical procedure at the hospital where he is working. Within a few hours, the doctor became a candidate and plunged into the hectic bypoll campaign, going door to door to canvass votes, meeting prominent personalities and addressing gatherings. In an interview with TNIE, he said he would handle the positions of a medical practitioner and a legislator at the same time, if he’s elected. Excerpts.

Thrikkakara is a Congress bastion. What are your chances?

We, the LDF, are 100% confident of the victory. I have been receiving warm responses from the voters since I began the campaign. The voters of Thrikkakara hope for a change in development this time. Hence, the victory of LDF is sure.

Have you been fielded the Church’s candidate?

I have already responded to this allegation several times.

Who do you think will get the advantage after the pullout of the AAP-Twenty20 combination?

The LDF will get support from all sections as people wish to continue the development initiatives. I can understand this feeling of people during the campaign. The voters of Thrikkakara are extending tremendous support and I am very excited.

Can veteran Congress leader K V Thomas make an impact?

He’s regarded as a spent force, at least by some leaders of his party in Kerala.We welcome support from everyone, especially if they back our ideologies and our programmes. I expect more like-minded persons to come under the umbrella of LDF.

Will you give up the medical profession if elected?

Never. I will handle both the responsibilities together.