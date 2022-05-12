STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Deities bid farewell, Thrissur Pooram ends

A similar procession by Thiruvambady Dewaswom too reached there by 8am.

Thiruvambady-Paramekkavu groups facing each other at Thekke Gopura Nada for symbolic Kudamattam as part of Thrissur Pooram on Friday

THRISSUR: The 36-hour-long Thrissur Pooram, which showcased Kerala’s rich cultural heritage with the parading of caparisoned elephants, display of colourful parasols and traditional percussion ensemble, ended as the deities of Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady bid the ceremonial farewell  on Wednesday afternoon.

The concluding day’s festivities started at 7.30am as the procession of Paramekkavu Devaswom came to the Sreemoolasthanam, accompanied by 15 elephants and pandimelam. A similar procession by Thiruvambady Dewaswom too reached there by 8am.

A brief but grand display of colourful parasols followed and at 12.30pm, Paramekkavu Padmanabhan carrying the idol of the goddess came to the west gate of Vadakkumnathan. Soon Thiruvambady Chandrasekhanran carrying the idol of the deity entered the temple and returned after paying tributes to Lord Vadakkumnathan. Both tuskers carrying the idols of the deities came face to face at Sreemoolasthanam and performed the ceremonial farewell by raising their trunks. 

After the ceremony, Paramekkavu Parameswaran carrying the idol of the deity entered the temple through the western gate and sought the permission of Lord Vadakkunnathan to leave. The tusker returned to Paramekkavu through the eastern gate. The ceremony was followed by a brief fireworks display.

