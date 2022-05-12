STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala brings out detailed draft school manual

The final versions will be prepared after discussions with stakeholders.

Published: 12th May 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi schools have reopened for Classes 9th and 11th after almost a year.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the first time, the Kerala government has brought out a draft school manual and academic master plan for the coming year. General Education Minister V Sivankutty released them.The draft master plan aims to ensure that each student uses the latest technology to obtain knowledge in an enjoyable manner in schools that provide an ideal learning environment, a note from the minister’s office said.

The draft school manual deals with working hours, time table, annual and monthly calendars to record day-to-day activities, devolution of duties of teachers, student welfare and extra curricular activities.
The draft school manual was prepared under the guidance of the director of general education and the academic master plan was brought out by the State Council for Educational Research and Training.
The final versions will be prepared after discussions with stakeholders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp