Kerala brings out detailed draft school manual

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the first time, the Kerala government has brought out a draft school manual and academic master plan for the coming year. General Education Minister V Sivankutty released them.The draft master plan aims to ensure that each student uses the latest technology to obtain knowledge in an enjoyable manner in schools that provide an ideal learning environment, a note from the minister’s office said.

The draft school manual deals with working hours, time table, annual and monthly calendars to record day-to-day activities, devolution of duties of teachers, student welfare and extra curricular activities.

The draft school manual was prepared under the guidance of the director of general education and the academic master plan was brought out by the State Council for Educational Research and Training.

The final versions will be prepared after discussions with stakeholders.