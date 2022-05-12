STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KV Thomas not important: Sudhakaran

K V Thomas doesn’t have the importance to be expelled from the Congress party, said state Congress president K Sudhakaran while speaking to reporters at Kannur on Wednesday.

K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: KV Thomas doesn’t have the importance to be expelled from the Congress party, said state Congress president K Sudhakaran while speaking to reporters at Kannur on Wednesday. He said that the KPCC had submitted the report to AICC after suspending Thomas. “He is not in the party anymore and we don’t think that he is that important a person to be expelled from the Congress,” Sudhakaran said. 

“Thomas says that he would campaign for the LDF candidate at Thrikkakkara. It is his decision to campaign for any candidate he wishes. Since he is not in the mind of Congress, there is no point in discussing his expulsion from the party,” he added.  “When the party says that K V Thomas is no more with the Congress, how can he tell otherwise? How can a person work against a Congress candidate if he is with Congress?” Sudhakaran asked.

