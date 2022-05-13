STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
371 sovereigns of gold, Rs 2 lakh in cash stolen from jeweller's house in Kerala's Guruvayur

Police said the burglary happened on Thursday evening and the investigating officers have retrieved the CCTV visuals of the burglar.

Published: 13th May 2022 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Robbery

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By PTI

GURUVAYUR: In a major heist, burglars decamped with 371 sovereigns of gold and over Rs two lakh in cash from the house of a jeweller near Thampuranpadi here, police said on Friday.

"We have retrieved the CCTV visuals of a burglar who forced himself into the house through the backdoor. The house-owner has complained that they lost 371 sovereigns of gold and Rs two lakh in cash," police told PTI.

The house-owner has a jewellery shop abroad, police said.

The investigation team along with the forensic team has reached the spot and a probe has begun.

