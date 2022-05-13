Idukki: Bedridden woman killed by husband

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A bedridden woman was killed by her husband in Gandhinagar near Cheruthoni, Idukki, on Wednesday. The deceased is Ranjini, 55, was killed by her husband Muniswami, of Kalayikkal, Gandhinagar, Alinchuvadu.

Police said that Muniswami, who was finding it difficult to take care of his wife, who had been paralysed for the past six months, murdered her on Wednesday night. Although Muniswami informed his neighbours that his wife’s death was a natural one, Ranjini’s relatives expressed their suspicion over her sudden demise to the police.

Following this, her body was taken to the Idukki Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. In the inquest, the cops had spotted scars on her body. In the investigation held following this, Muniswami admitted to the crime.