Idukki: Boy stabs schoolmate for rejecting love proposal

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed by her 17-year-old schoolmate for rejecting his love proposal in Munnar on Thursday.

Published: 13th May 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed by her 17-year-old schoolmate for rejecting his love proposal in Munnar on Thursday. The boy, who tried to die by suicide by slitting his throat following the incident, has been admitted to the ICU of Kolenchery MOSC Medical College Hospital. 

As per police sources, the incident happened around 4.30pm. The Plus-I girl student of a private school in Korandakkad in Mattuppetty, had gone to the school as usual to attend classes. The boy, who is a Plus-II student at the same school, followed her as she got down from the school bus near her home in the evening. The boy called the girl to the premises of a nearby church. While speaking with her, the boy stabbed her in her neck with a knife he had kept with him. 

The injured girl ran towards her house. On seeing her bleeding daughter, her mother rushed her to the General Hospital in Munnar. Seeing the girl running away bleeding, the boy slit his throat with the same knife. He also cut his wrist and fell into a nearby river. 

The boy was taken to the General Hospital in Munnar first and later to the Kolenchery MCH by local residents. His condition is said to be serious.  A police team led by Munnar DySP K R Manoj has launched a probe into the incident.

