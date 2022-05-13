IMD forecasts early onset of monsoon this year

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an early onset of monsoon this year, even as the weather conditions have already become similar to monsoon in the state.



The present rainy condition is far from meeting the criteria for monsoon. But the westerly winds from Arabian Sea and rains with break periods without much thunderstorm are the characteristics of southwest monsoon for all practical purposes. The IMD with its extended range forecast issued on Thursday gave hints that the conditions have become favourable for an early onset.

As per the prediction, Kerala, the entry point of southwest monsoon, may not wait till June 1 to experience the onset. The extended range forecast of IMD saw favourable monsoon conditions in South Andaman Sea, which gets the first rainfall of the season by May 15. Usually such conditions are seen only on May 22.The trajectory of Cyclone Asani has positively impacted the advancement of monsoon, according to weather experts.

“Asani did not re-curve. Instead it has become stationary over Andhra Coast, weakening into a low pressure. The wind we experience is westerly. The wind pattern is likely to remain the same. If it becomes consistent, we will get consistent rain in the coming days. For all practical purposes the monsoon rainy season has arrived,” said Rajeevan Erikkulam, meteorologist, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.IMD is likely to announce the Kerala onset date by May 15. It had predicted above normal rainfall this season.