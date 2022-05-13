Kerala lawyer's suicide: 'No pressure from our side,' clarifies South Indian Bank

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: The South Indian Bank's (SIB) senior manager of marketing department said in a statement that there has been no pressure from the bank on their customer Tomy M V, 56, former additional public prosecutor and a Pulpally native, over recovering his loan dues through SARFASI proceeding.

Tomy was found hanging inside the house in Irulam near Sultan Bathery on Thursday. He had availed a loan of Rs 12 lakh from the Pulpally branch of SIB in 2013. Bank officials arrived at his house on Wednesday to seize the property as per the court order.

"The bank has been trying to amicably settle this account over the past six years. On Wednesday, the bank's officials visited his house along with advocate commissioner, police and bank officials to follow the settlement procedure. The customer promised to pay a settlement amount of `16 lakh within 10 days. An initial amount of Rs 4 lakh was remitted on the same day and the bank did not take possession of the property. We agreed to amicably settle the issue," the senior manager said in a press release.