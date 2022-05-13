STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kollam: Man’s body pulled out of well after 24 hours

The body of a man who got trapped in a mudslide while cleaning a 60-ft-deep well in Kollam was pulled out after 24 hours on Thursday.

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The body of a man who got trapped in a mudslide while cleaning a 60-ft-deep well in Kollam was pulled out after 24 hours on Thursday.

Sudheer of Muttakkavu got trapped in the well of a private individual in Kottiyam around 2pm on Wednesday. The mudslide occurred while concrete rings were being placed inside to increase the well’s depth.

The lowest ring collapsed first and the second and third last rings fell on Sudheer while he tried to escape.Fire and rescue services personnel, who launched rescue operations by digging up the soil, had to stop after more than half of the well collapsed. Rescue operations were resumed after the soil was dug up using an excavator.

