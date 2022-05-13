Kottayam: Man strangles wife to death, kills self

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A 40-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after strangulating his wife to death at Ayarkkunnam near Kottayam on Thursday. The deceased are Sudheesh, of Pathikkalthazhe House, Illimoola, Ayarkunnam, and his wife Chintu,34.

The incident came to light around 9am when Sudheesh’s father Prabhakaran arrived at the house to check why his son was not picking up phone calls. As the house was locked from the inside, Prabhakaran with the help of a neighbour broke open the door. They found sudheesh hanging inside the house. After failing to find Chintu, they called the Ayarkunnam police. In the search conducted by the police, Chintu’s body was found between the cot and wall in the bedroom. The body was also covered by a bed.

The police said a suicide note recovered from the spot revealed that Sudheesh killed his wife over the latter’s alleged phone calls to another person, despite repeated warnings to stop it. Sudheesh strangulated her with a shawl and later put the body under the bed. Sudheesh had also cut the veins on both his arms before hanging himself, the police said. Sudheesh, who was working abroad, had returned home recently. The couple’s six-year-old son was not in the house at the time of the incident.