KV Thomas attends LDF meet. No hero’s image, says Congress, shows exit

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress expelled KVThomas from the party on Thursday night hours after the senior leader eulogised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the LDF’s election convention in Thrikkakara. State Congress chief K Sudhakaran said the decision has the approval of the party president Sonia Gandhi.

“K V Thomas has been expelled from the party. This has been approved by the Congress president. The decision has been conveyed to Thomas. We cannot wait any further to take action against him. Also, we do not want him to give a hero’s image,” Sudhakaran told reporters at Udaipur on the eve of the Congress’s Chintan Shibir.

After months of indecision, the Congress president, despite having an excellent camaraderie with Thomas lasting for more than five decades, has taken a firm step ahead of the Chintan Shibir which is meant to take corrective steps and rejuvenate the party.