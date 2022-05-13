Search for watcher extended to TN forests

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The search for the missing forest watcher, Rajan, has been extended to Tamil Nadu also. The personnel are searching the Mukurti national park also. The wildlife warden of Silent Valley National Park had sought permission from the national park authorities in Tamil Nadu to continue the search in Western Ghats mountain ranges there.

Rajan had gone missing last Tuesday night (May 3) while he was walking to the camp shed in Sairindhri after his meals. His torch and slippers were recovered from near the camp shed in Sairindhri. His clothes were also recovered. His mobile phone was also found in the adjacent building. Though the forest department has set up around 30 camera traps in various parts of the forests, there was no sight of any leopard or tiger. Presence of only deer has been found in the camera traps.

Currently, around 150 forest and police personnel are searching in isolated caves, crevices of rocks and trees for the missing person. The police had recovered the mobile phone of Rajan, but they failed to make any headway by analysing call records.