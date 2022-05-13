STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thrikkakara bypoll: Jo Joseph visits Sukumaran Nair

Published: 13th May 2022

Dr Jo Joseph, LDF candidate for Thrikkakara bypoll, visits NSS general secretary  G Sukumaran Nair at the NSS headquarters in Perunna on Thursday 

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: LDF candidate for Thrikkakara bypoll Dr Jo Joseph on Thursday visited NSS headquarters at Perunna in Changanassery. Speaking to mediapersons after visiting NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair, Jo Joseph said he came to seek the blessings and support of the NSS supremo. 

“I have an emotional attachment with Changanassery as my mother’s house is here. I have a lot of relatives here. I need to seek the support of all people. I met sir (Sukumaran Nair) and sought his support and blessings,” Jo told reporters.

Jo, however, evaded the questions on whether he got the support of the NSS in the election. He also exuded confidence of winning the election stating he has the support of people from all walks of life. Jo also welcomed senior Congress leader K V Thomas’ decision to campaign for the LDF. 

Later, Nair said NSS would continue its equidistance stance in the election. “I told the candidate about the stand taken by the NSS in this election.  In fact, NSS’ equidistance stand is beneficial to all political parties as people can select the most deserving candidate in this election,” Nair said.

