Burglar strikes gold, steals 371 sovereigns, Rs 2 lakh in Guruvayur

THRISSUR: As much as 371 sovereigns of gold worth about Rs 1.3 crore and Rs 2 lakh were stolen in a burglary at the Guruvayur house of a former gold merchant in the Gulf on Thursday night. The police registered a case and initiated a probe on Friday after conducting the forensic examination. K V Balan, who leads a retired life after winding up his gold jewellery business in the Gulf, was shocked to notice his house’s front door locked from inside when he and his family came back after a movie on Thursday.

“We went for an afternoon outing on Thursday. We left the house around 2.30pm and returned after the movie around 9.30pm. When we tried to open the front door, we noticed that it was locked from inside. We went to the back door and saw it open. It gave a hint that something had gone wrong and we called the police immediately,” said Balan.

Guruvayur ACP K G Suresh said CCTV visuals have given some clues about the burglar and a probe is under way. The CCTV visuals showed a person wearing a T-shirt and a pair of trousers with a backpack going out from the house around 8.30pm. “We are trying to find out where the burglar could have gone after the strike. Whether a gang had aided him is also being probed,” he said.

While the house owner said he suspects that the burglar might have known about the presence of so much gold in the house, the police said that it need not be true. “The gold and cash were kept in a sealed locker in the cupboard in the master bedroom. Obviously, the burglar, who went there first, would have returned without searching further after he got a huge quantity of gold and cash,” the police said.

As per Balan’s statement, the stolen gold included 1.5kg of gold bars. ACP Suresh added that a special squad has been formed to investigate the burglary. As per the police, the burglar entered the house by breaking open the door on the first floor and left through the back door.



Gold looted was kept by family as religious offering

While the police are on the hunt for the burglar, KV Balan said the gold and money that was looted from his house was actually a deposit that he had made as a part of the religious belief. It was from a separate locker Balan’s family had kept for depositing the gold and cash as an offering to god. The family believed that if they made the offering from their income or gold, their wealth would multiply.



“When we bought gold ornaments for our daughter, a part of it was deposited in the locker. Similarly, when we made profit from the business, an amount used to be deposited in the hundi-like locker. It was protected with an ‘elas’ as per our beliefs,” he said.

Balan in his statement alleged that the burglary was committed by someone who knew about this deposit. “A group of migrant labourers had done painting works in the house. I suspect that they had a role in the burglary,” he told the media. Though there was a dog to guard the house, it was inside the kennel despite the fact that the family had gone out. Apart from Balan, his wife and grandson also live in the big house on the roadside.