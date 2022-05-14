STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Burglar strikes gold, steals 371 sovereigns, Rs 2 lakh in Guruvayur

As much as 371 sovereigns of gold worth about Rs 1.3 crore and Rs 2 lakh were stolen in a burglary at the Guruvayur house of a former gold merchant in the Gulf on Thursday night.

Published: 14th May 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

The house at Guruvayur from where gold was looted on Thursday night

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: As much as 371 sovereigns of gold worth about Rs 1.3 crore and Rs 2 lakh were stolen in a burglary at the Guruvayur house of a former gold merchant in the Gulf on Thursday night. The police registered a case and initiated a probe on Friday after conducting the forensic examination. K V Balan, who leads a retired life after winding up his gold jewellery business in the Gulf, was shocked to notice his house’s front door locked from inside when he and his family came back after a movie on Thursday. 

“We went for an afternoon outing on Thursday. We left the house around 2.30pm and returned after the movie around 9.30pm. When we tried to open the front door, we noticed that it was locked from inside. We went to the back door and saw it open. It gave a hint that something had gone wrong and we called the police immediately,” said Balan.

Guruvayur ACP K G Suresh said CCTV visuals have given some clues about the burglar and a probe is under way. The CCTV visuals showed a person wearing a T-shirt and a pair of trousers with a backpack going out from the house around 8.30pm. “We are trying to find out where the burglar could have gone after the strike. Whether a gang had aided him is also being probed,” he said. 

While the house owner said he suspects that the burglar might have known about the presence of so much gold in the house, the police said that it need not be true. “The gold and cash were kept in a sealed locker in the cupboard in the master bedroom. Obviously, the burglar, who went there first, would have returned without searching further after he got a huge quantity of gold and cash,” the police said.

As per Balan’s statement, the stolen gold included 1.5kg of gold bars. ACP Suresh added that a special squad has been formed to investigate the burglary. As per the police, the burglar entered the house by breaking open the door on the first floor and left through the back door.

Gold looted was kept by family as religious offering

While the police are on the hunt for the burglar, KV Balan said the gold and money that was looted from his house was actually a deposit that he had made as a part of the religious belief. It was from a separate locker Balan’s family had kept for depositing the gold and cash as an offering to god. The family believed that if they made the offering from their income or gold, their wealth would multiply.

“When we bought gold ornaments for our daughter, a part of it was deposited in the locker. Similarly, when we made profit from the business, an amount used to be deposited in the hundi-like locker. It was protected with an ‘elas’ as per our beliefs,” he said.

Balan in his statement alleged that the burglary was committed by someone who knew about this deposit. “A group of migrant labourers had done painting works in the house. I suspect that they had a role in the burglary,” he told the media. Though there was a dog to guard the house, it was inside the kennel despite the fact that the family had gone out. Apart from Balan, his wife and grandson also live in the big house on the roadside.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guruvayur
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp