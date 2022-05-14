STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kalluvathukkal hooch tragedy: Kerala for release of kingpin Manichan, SC calls for files

Meanwhile, the state government's recommendation to grant remission to 33 convicts, including Manichan, is currently pending before the Governor.

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Supreme Court has directed the state jail advisory committee to submit all files related to the release of Chandran, alias Manichan, accused in the 2000 Kalluvathukkal hooch tragedy that killed 31 people, by next week. Meanwhile, the state government’s recommendation to grant remission to 33 convicts, including Manichan, is currently pending before the Governor.

The SC had, in February, directed the state government to take a call on the release of Manichan, who has been serving a jail term for 20 years, within four months. Last week, Manichan’s wife approached the SC seeking his release. When the case came up before the court last week, the government had submitted its reply regarding Manichan’s release in a sealed envelope. The court refused to accept it. On Friday, the state informed the SC that the matter related to Manichan’s release is now pending before the authorities concerned.

SC enquired about the delay by the state in taking a decision on his release. If there’s further delay, the court will have to issue an order granting him bail, it said. It will consider the case again on May 19.  
Manichan’s two brothers — Vinod and Manikandan — both accused in the case, were released in November

