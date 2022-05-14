Kerala model found dead in flat, husband in police net

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Model-cum-actor Shahana BK, 20, daughter of Althaf and Umaiba and a native of Cheruvathur in Kasaragod, was found dead in her rented flat in Kozhikode. Her husband Sajjad Rasheed, 31, of Kakkodi said her body was found hanging from a window grill at the flat in Parambil Bazar around midnight on Thursday.

Neighbours saw Shahana lying on Sajjad’s lap when they rushed to the house after hearing his screams. The Chevayur police have registered a case of unnatural death. Sajjad has been taken into police custody and is being questioned. Sajjad and Shahana got married on December 3, 2020. Sajjad was working in Qatar. Later, Shahana became active in modelling and also acted in a Tamil film titled ‘Lockdown’, which is yet to be released, and several commercials. As she began to earn, her husband refused to return to work.

Umaiba alleged that the couple had fights over spending Shahana’s income. She said her daughter had once run away from her flat to the police station to lodge a complaint after her husband harassed her.



“At that time, Sajjad’s friends chased Shahana in a vehicle and brought her back saying everything can be solved. There had been similar incidents earlier too. They shifted to the rented house due to the torture of Sajjad’s parents,” alleged Umaiba. The police are investigating the domestic violence and murder possibilities in the case after getting information about frequent arguments and fights between the husband and wife.

A plastic rope was found tied to the window of Shahana’s room. She was 163cm tall and the rope was found tied to the window at almost the same height. This has made the police doubt whether hers was a suicide as claimed by Sajjad. There were strangulation marks around her neck.

“The couple has been staying in different rented houses in the last few months. They moved to Parambil Bazar just two months ago. The neighbours said the couple used to have fights frequently. We have taken her husband into custody. Further actions in the case could be taken only after getting the postmortem report,” said Medical College ACP Sudersan K. After the postmortem at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, the body was handed over to the family.

‘Fought over money’

