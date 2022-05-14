STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala model found dead in flat, husband in police net

Husband Sajjad says her body was found hanging from window grillHusband Sajjad says her body was found hanging from window grill

Published: 14th May 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Model-cum-actor Shahana BK, 20, daughter of Althaf and Umaiba and a native of Cheruvathur in Kasaragod, was found dead in her rented flat in Kozhikode. Her husband Sajjad Rasheed, 31, of Kakkodi said her body was found hanging from a window grill at the flat in Parambil Bazar around midnight on Thursday. 

Neighbours saw Shahana lying on Sajjad’s lap when they rushed to the house after hearing his screams. The Chevayur police have registered a case of unnatural death. Sajjad has been taken into police custody and is being questioned. Sajjad and Shahana got married on December 3, 2020. Sajjad was working in Qatar. Later, Shahana became active in modelling and also acted in a Tamil film titled ‘Lockdown’, which is yet to be released, and several commercials. As she began to earn, her husband refused to return to work. 

Umaiba alleged that the couple had fights over spending Shahana’s income. She said her daughter had once run away from her flat to the police station to lodge a complaint after her husband harassed her. 

“At that time, Sajjad’s friends chased Shahana in a vehicle and brought her back saying everything can be solved. There had been similar incidents earlier too. They shifted to the rented house due to the torture of Sajjad’s parents,” alleged Umaiba. The police are investigating the domestic violence and murder possibilities in the case after getting information about frequent arguments and fights between the husband and wife. 

A plastic rope was found tied to the window of Shahana’s room. She was 163cm tall and the rope was found tied to the window at almost the same height. This has made the police doubt whether hers was a suicide as claimed by Sajjad. There were strangulation marks around her neck. 

“The couple has been staying in different rented houses in the last few months. They moved to Parambil Bazar just two months ago. The neighbours said the couple used to have fights frequently. We have taken her husband into custody. Further actions in the case could be taken only after getting the postmortem report,” said Medical College ACP Sudersan K. After the postmortem at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, the body was handed over to the family.

‘Fought over money’ 
Sajjad and Shahana got married on December 3, 2020. He worked in Qatar. Later, Shahana became active in modelling. As she began earning, Sajjad refused to return to work. Shahana’s mother alleged the couple had fights over spending Shahana’s income.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala model murder suicide Kozhikode
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp