LDF, UDF afraid of religious fundamentalists: V Muraleedharan

By Express News Service

T’PURAM/KOCHI: Close on the heels of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s criticism of the “silence” adopted by the state’s political leadership over the humiliation of a Class X girl by a Muslim religious scholar, Union minister V Muraleedharan hit out at the ruling LDF and Opposition UDF. The BJP leader on Friday accused both fronts of shying away from speaking out against attempts by religious fundamentalists to implement the ‘Taliban model’ in the state.

Questioning Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s silence, Muraleedharan said he was either not interested in speaking on it or was afraid of repercussions. On the government’s claim that an inquiry has been ordered, Muraleedharan asked under what sections the probe was being carried out.

“The Leader of Opposition, who goes around criticising BJP leaders and ranting about civil rights, is surprisingly reluctant to speak on the issue. The KPCC president is nowhere to be seen,” he said.

Meanwhile, even as the state government expressed its resolve to go ahead with the Silverline project, Muraleedharan continued his visits to the houses of people who will be evicted as part of the project.

As part of the eighth day of the “Parthirodha Yatra’, Muraleedharan visited various houses in Karavaram panchayat in Attingal along the proposed proposed rail route.

The BJP continuing with its ‘Prathirodha Yatra’ campaign against SilverLine and Muraleedharan spearheading it are seen as the party’s plan to keep the issue alive and make it a major talking point in the Thrikkakara assembly bypoll.

“The CM claims that the vote in Thrikkakara will be for development and tom-toms SilverLine as a major development project. If so, why has the installation of survey stones been stopped suddenly?” the union minister asked.Muraleedharan asked if the government was willing to accept that the Thrikkakara bypoll will be a referendum on the project.

‘LDF heartless’

In Kochi, Muraleedharan said LDF is a league of heartless people. Its development projects are aimed at filling the pockets of laders, which has pushed the state into a debt trap