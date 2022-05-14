NIA arrests Andhra man in Maoist case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a 36-year-old Andhra Pradesh native for allegedly recruiting youths to the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), an armed unit of CPI (Maoist).

NIA sleuths said Anjaneyalu alias Sudhakar alias Anji, of Madanapally in AP’s Chittoor district played a key role in the recruitment. The NIA team from Kochi took him into custody from AP. They brought him to Kochi, recorded his arrest and presented him before the NIA court which remanded him in judicial custody.

As per the case registered by the NIA in February, youths were recruited from south Indian states to PLGA and given arms training by CPI (Maoist) members in AP. Camps were also organised to further the activities of the banned political outfit, said NIA officials.The case was registered after the NIA, while probing a Maoist case in Kerala, got information about recruitment of cadre from south India. NIA is also probing the involvement of senior Maoist leaders in the case.