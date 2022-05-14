Santosh Trophy: Rs 5 lakh each for players, coach

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to give a cash award of Rs 5 lakh each to the members and coach of the Kerala football team that won the Santosh Trophy recently.The assistant coach, manager and goalkeeper trainer will be given `3 lakh each. A decision to this effect was taken by the state cabinet which met here on Friday.

The cabinet also decided to award a compensation of `24.6 lakh to four fishermen who lost their boats and fishing nets during cyclone Ockhi. The beneficiaries are: Brijin Mary (Poonthura), Kejin Bosco (Pozhiyoor), Romal (Vallakadavu) and Mathews (Pozhiyoor). A post of company secretary and general manager each will be created in Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals. A post of chief marketing officer for government IT parks will be created and a person will be appointed to the post on contractual basis for five years.