Solar scam: CBI quizzes Kerala legislator KB Ganesh Kumar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CBI officials have interrogated Kerala Congress (B) leader KB Ganesh Kumar MLA in connection with the Solar sex scandal case. The interrogation was based on the statements given by leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who is an accused in the case. The questions were primarily based on Ganesh Kumar's relation with the woman complainant. The interrogation was conducted a day ago at Thiruvananthapuram.

The sleuths have also served notice to Ganesh Kumar's Personal Assistant Pradeep Kumar and his relative Saranya Manoj for interrogating them. Earlier, Saranya Manoj, a former leader of the Kerala Congress had come forward alleging that Ganesh was behind the conspiring sex scandal case against UDF leaders.

Earlier, there was an allegation that Ganesh Kumar conspired against Congress leaders in the case. Ganesh Kumar also allegedly added the names of leaders including Oommen Chandy in the letter that the complainant made public stating that she was sexually assaulted.

On Friday. Hibi Eden MP was interrogated by the CBI in Kochi. On May 3, the CBI inspected Cliff house, the Chief minister's official residence, as part of evidence collection in connection with the Solar sex scandal involving the former chief minister and senior congress leader Oommen Chandy. The two teams from the CBI led by CBI inspector Nibul Sankar along with the woman complainant came to the Cliff house based on the allegations of sexual exploitation. The complainant and alleged that she was sexually abused by Chandy at Cliff house.

Last month, the CBI conducted an inspection similarly at the MLA hostel in Thiruvananthapuram. The CBI team accompanied by the complainant conducted searches at two rooms in the Nila block of the hostel, where Congress MP Hibi Eden had stayed when he was a legislator.

The complainant had alleged that the young Congress leader had raped her in his room in the MLA hostel in 2012. The sources said room numbers 33 and 34 were searched by the CBI as part of evidence collection.

The central agency took over the sexual abuse complaints registered by the woman, who was a kingpin in the infamous solar scam, against six Congress leaders last year after the state government transferred the case to the CBI at the request of the complainant.

The woman had alleged that she was raped by then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, Hibi Eden, Adoor Prakash M P, MLA A P Anil Kumar, and former Congress leader and current BJP national vice-president A P Abdullakutty. The state Crime Branch had initially probed the case, but later the CBI took over the investigation.

The complainant had earlier turned up before the CBI sleuths to record her statements. Earlier, Justice G Sivarajan Commission too had recommended a detailed probe on the rape allegations levelled by the woman against the Congress leaders.