STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Sunni outfits defend controversial Musaliyar, girl’s father says latter is right

The SYS said Musaliyar only was reminding the people of his village of the religious law that grown-up girls should not be presented in front of unknown male members.

Published: 14th May 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

M T Abdulla Musaliyar

MT Abdulla Musaliyar

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Organisations affiliated to the Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema have rallied behind M T Abdulla Musaliyar whose remarks on girls appearing on public platforms have triggered a controversy.In a statement, Sunni Yuvajana Sangam (SYS) said the move to isolate the scholar for speaking out the stipulations of his religion would be resisted unitedly. The SYS said Musaliyar only was reminding the people of his village of the religious law that grown-up girls should not be presented in front of unknown male members.

SYS general secretary Syed Muhammed Koya Jamalullaili, working secretary Abdul Hameed Faizi Ambalakkadavu and secretary Abdusamad Pookkottoor said the move to register a case against Musaliyar will be countered legally.“Islam, which has taught to show empathy towards every creature, has also envisaged laws necessary to protect their rights. The ruling on hijab is the best law available for women to give her protection. The stipulation that women should not appear before unrelated men without a valid reason is a part of the law,” the SYS said.It said it is recorded history that not a single woman has been harassed in countries completely under hijab law. 

Basheer Faizy Vellayokkode, general secretary of Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF), said the ruling that girls should not be allowed to appear on public platforms is not new. In a Facebook post, he said the Samastha gave such a direction in 1977.

Musaliyar is Samastha’s joint secretary and general secretary of its education board. The father of the girl, who is in the centre of the controversy, said neither he nor his family has any complaint. In a discussion on the YouTube channel of ‘Suprabhatham’ daily, Malik, who is working in Saudi Arabia, said the girl didn’t have any problem over Musaliyar’s remarks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunni outfits MT Abdulla Musaliyar
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp