Sunni outfits defend controversial Musaliyar, girl’s father says latter is right

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Organisations affiliated to the Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema have rallied behind M T Abdulla Musaliyar whose remarks on girls appearing on public platforms have triggered a controversy.In a statement, Sunni Yuvajana Sangam (SYS) said the move to isolate the scholar for speaking out the stipulations of his religion would be resisted unitedly. The SYS said Musaliyar only was reminding the people of his village of the religious law that grown-up girls should not be presented in front of unknown male members.

SYS general secretary Syed Muhammed Koya Jamalullaili, working secretary Abdul Hameed Faizi Ambalakkadavu and secretary Abdusamad Pookkottoor said the move to register a case against Musaliyar will be countered legally.“Islam, which has taught to show empathy towards every creature, has also envisaged laws necessary to protect their rights. The ruling on hijab is the best law available for women to give her protection. The stipulation that women should not appear before unrelated men without a valid reason is a part of the law,” the SYS said.It said it is recorded history that not a single woman has been harassed in countries completely under hijab law.

Basheer Faizy Vellayokkode, general secretary of Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF), said the ruling that girls should not be allowed to appear on public platforms is not new. In a Facebook post, he said the Samastha gave such a direction in 1977.

Musaliyar is Samastha’s joint secretary and general secretary of its education board. The father of the girl, who is in the centre of the controversy, said neither he nor his family has any complaint. In a discussion on the YouTube channel of ‘Suprabhatham’ daily, Malik, who is working in Saudi Arabia, said the girl didn’t have any problem over Musaliyar’s remarks.