UDF, LDF fight to dominate Thrikkakara bypoll see-saw

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an attempt to gain upper hand in Thrikkakara, the Congress on Friday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of personally attacking late PT Thomas. Pinarayi’s statement that the byelection was a “good opportunity” for the voters to correct the “mistake” they made in the last election was an insult to Thomas, they alleged.

However, Left leaders hit back saying the UDF has run out of ideas and is shying away from political debates. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, terming CM’s remarks as unfortunate, said it was unbecoming of the office he is holding. “It was a cruel comment, and it was unfortunate,” he said. The late leader’s wife and UDF candidate Uma Thomas, said “PT was not a mistake. He was the pride of Thrikkakara.”

However, LDF claimed that the Congress leaders’desperate action twisting CM’s remarks exposed their fear of losing the election. “Instead of engagnng in political discourses, Congress leaders are discussing non-issues. This has exposed their fear of losing the election,” CPM central committee member and Industries Minister P Rajeeve told TNIE, adding that all those who have heard the CM speak know what he meant.

Another CPM leader cited Uma Thomas’s statement earlier that she considered herself “lucky” to fight the bypoll. “Should we read more into that statement?” the leader asked. LDF convenor E P Jayarajan said every byelection is an occasion for the electorate to think differently and “Thrikkakara is no different”.

PINARAYI TO CAMP IN THE CONSTITUENCY FOR 2-3 DAYS

Sources said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be camping in Kochi for the next 2-3 days to lead the LDF’s Thrikkakara bypoll campaign. “In all the elections, the CM monitors and leads from the front. He will be in the city in the next 2-3 days to lead the bypoll campaign,” said a CPM leader.