STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

UDF, LDF fight to dominate Thrikkakara bypoll see-saw

However, Left leaders hit back saying the UDF has run out of ideas and is shying away from political debates.

Published: 14th May 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an attempt to gain upper hand in Thrikkakara, the Congress on Friday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of personally attacking late PT Thomas. Pinarayi’s statement that the byelection was a “good opportunity” for the voters to correct the “mistake” they made in the last election was an insult to Thomas, they alleged. 

However, Left leaders hit back saying the UDF has run out of ideas and is shying away from political debates. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, terming CM’s remarks as unfortunate, said it was unbecoming of the office he is holding. “It was a cruel comment, and it was unfortunate,” he said. The late leader’s wife and UDF candidate Uma Thomas,  said “PT was not a mistake. He was the pride of Thrikkakara.” 

However, LDF claimed that the Congress leaders’desperate action twisting CM’s remarks exposed their fear of losing the election. “Instead of engagnng in political discourses, Congress leaders are discussing non-issues. This has exposed their fear of losing the election,” CPM central committee member and Industries Minister P Rajeeve told TNIE, adding that all those who have heard the CM speak know what he meant.

Another CPM leader cited Uma Thomas’s statement earlier that she considered herself “lucky” to fight the bypoll. “Should we read more into that statement?” the leader asked. LDF convenor E P Jayarajan said every byelection is an occasion for the electorate to think differently and “Thrikkakara is no different”. 

PINARAYI TO CAMP IN THE CONSTITUENCY FOR 2-3 DAYS
Sources said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be camping in Kochi for the next 2-3 days to lead the LDF’s Thrikkakara bypoll campaign. “In all the elections, the CM monitors and leads from the front. He will be in the city in the next 2-3 days to lead the bypoll campaign,” said a CPM leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thrikkakara bypoll UDF LDF
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp