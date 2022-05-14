Union govt allows Kerala to borrow Rs 5,000 crore

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Centre on Friday allowed Kerala to avail a borrowing of Rs 5,000 crore on an ad hoc basis. The decision will allow state to mobilise up to Rs 4,000 crore through RBI-issued bonds this month itself, through two or three instalments. This will resolve the crisis the state has been facing for the last six weeks due to the delay in obtaining Union finance ministry’s permission for borrowings.

Sources said the ad-hoc borrowing was sanctioned by the Centre with a condition that the amount will be adjusted when the issue of net borrowing ceiling is addressed. The Centre is of the view that off budget borrowings through Special Purpose Vehicles like KIIFB should also be included in the sanctioned borrowing limit of the state.

Earlier this month, the state stoutly defended its off budget borrowings and told the Centre it too raised funds beyond the purview of the Union budget through NHAI and FCI bonds. The state made the contention while replying to the finance ministry’s query about the state crossing the net borrowing ceiling.

Kerala plans to join hands with debt-hit states

The state government also plans to join hands with other major states like Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, which are on a par with it in terms of higher debt to GSDP ratio, to present the case before the Centre. Chief Minster Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to escalate the issue with the Prime Minister if the stalemate continues.

The Centre raised the questions on borrowings by KIIFB and the Kerala Social Security Pension Ltd (KSSPL) based on the latest CAG report on state finances. The CAG wanted to account borrowings by both these SPVs in the state budget as they get revenue from budget components including taxes and grants.

However, the state said in its reply that borrowings on state guarantee by such institutions were contingent, rather than the direct debt liability of the state. It has argued for permission to borrow the allowed amount of Rs 32,435 crore in this fiscal, over and above what KIIFB and KSSPL plan to borrow. In 2019-20, the borrowings by KIIFB and KSSPL were Rs 1,930 crore and Rs 6,843.65 crore respectively.