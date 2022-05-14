Unique Thandaper to make land deals transparent: K Rajan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Revenue Minister K Rajan said the state would start issuing electronic title deeds (e-pattayam). He said Thandaper will be linked to Aadhaar for a Unique Thandaper Number (UTN). The details of a landowner, irrespective of location of his/her land holdings, will then be registered under this single unique ‘thandaper.’ The reforms are expected to make land deals more transparent and effective, said the minister. He said the project will be implemented in a phased manner. CM Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the project at the Thiruvananthapuram collectorate on May 16.

The UTN can be obtained online through a one-time password sent to the phone number linked to Aadhaar. The applicant can also directly visit the village office to get the Aadhaar linked with the help of OTP or biometric verification. A 13-digit unique thandaper (the revenue record of a property) number will be issued to the land owner once the Aadhaar is linked

The UTN will help authorities tighten the noose around fraudulent transactions such as registering properties in benami names and allow identifying excess land, streamlining land revenue records and providing better online services for beneficiaries, among other uses.