Cliff House to get dashboard control room

A dashboard control room will be set up at the Cliff House.

Published: 15th May 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Secretary VP Joy

Kerala Chief Secretary VP Joy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following chief secretary VP Joy’s visit to Gujarat, the CM dashboard system implemented by former chief minister Vijay Rupani in 2017 is getting replicated in the state.  But the dashboard system as such will not be implemented, only the good aspects are being brought in. A dashboard control room will be set up at the Cliff House.

Vijay Rupani had come out with a CM dashboard mechanism at the fingertips where all the schemes brought out by the Gujarat Government in all the  departments could be known live. It was the National Informatics Centre which provided the service through which 2,206 government projects and 1,501 authorities’ functioning can be reviewed through the screens, including giving grading to officers.

An official told TNIE that Kerala Government which has 578 services have got only 278 dashboard services. It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to emulate the Gujarat model dashboard in Kerala. 

