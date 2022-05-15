STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Advocate General of Kerala Sudhakara Prasad passes away

He was first appointed AG during the LDF government led by VS Achuthanandan from 2006 to 2011.

Published: 15th May 2022 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

CP Sudhakara Prasad.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former Kerala Advocate General CP Sudhakara Prasad, who served 10 years in two terms, is no more. He was 81.

Prasad died around midnight Saturday, family sources said. 

He was first appointed AG during the LDF government led by VS Achuthanandan from 2006 to 2011. His second term came during the first Pinarayi Vijayan government from 2016 to 2021. He is also the longest-serving AG in Kerala.

As AG in VS government, his legal opinion that Pinarayi Vijayan need not be prosecuted in the SNC Lavalin case had triggered a controversy. (The alleged scam dates back to the 1996-97 period when Vijayan was the electricity minister in the then LDF government).

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Prasad was part of progressive groups from his early days and he stood as the spokesman for Left politics. "As AG, he gave reliable legal opinions from time to time, and was known for doing the duties vested upon him with care and proper diligence," the CM said.

Born in Chavarcode, Varkala, Prasad took his law degree in 1964 from Trivandrum Law College, and began his career under CV Padmarajan (former Kerala minister) in Kollam, before immediately shifting base to Kerala High Court as a junior to renowned lawyer P Subramanian Poti (who later became the Chief Justice of Kerala and Gujarat high courts).

Prasad also served as chairman of the Kerala Bar Council from 2016 to 2019.

His body is kept at his residence near Dhanya Arts Club Junction, Ponnurunni Road, Kochi. Cremation will be held at 4:30 pm.

He is survived by his wife Chandrika Prasad, son Deepak Prasad, and daughter Dr. Sini Ramesh. Neelima Deepak is his daughter-in-law and S Ramesh is his son-in-law.

