Kejriwal arrives at Kochi

By PTI

KOCHI: New Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday reached here to take part in a public meeting organised by Twenty20, a political party promoted by the Kitex Group.

AAP party sources said Kejriwal will visit Twenty20's food security market, God's Villa and address a public meeting at Kitex ground at Kizhakkambalam in Kochi on Sunday.

It's learnt that AAP has reached a tactical understanding with Twenty20 ahead of the bypolls in the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency on May 31.

Even though both parties have not fielded any candidates for the bypolls, Twenty20 is expected to announce its support in tomorrow's public meeting.