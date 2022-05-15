Vijay Babu’s mother seeks transparent probe in plea to CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Vijay Babu’s mother Maya Babu on Friday appealed to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and State Police Chief Anil Kant to ensure justice for her actor-producer son Vijay Babu. In her plea Maya sought a transparent investigation into whether her son was framed in the case by getting a woman actor to lodge a sexual harassment complaint against him overnight.

According to Maya, she respects the complaint by the actor. However, it should also be investigated how she suddenly levelled an allegation after remaining on excellent terms with Vijay Babu. Maya also voiced concerns about the future of Vijay Babu stating that if her son were to be framed on trumped up charges, then his reputation built up over 22 years will be destroyed.

She also alleged that an Ernakulam-based group in the film industry conspired to ruin her son’s reputation and wreck his career. “I believe in the esteemed judiciary and the legal system. The complaint lodged by the girl should be investigated. However, an inquiry should also be held into whether there was any conspiracy. Our legal system is fully equipped to gather all evidence.

My stand is that if the girl approaches the court seeking an investigation into her charges and the court finds my son guilty of the charges, I will stand by the actor then, “ Maya said in her plea.However, she also said that if her son were found to be innocent, then his family will get a respite from their current mental state. Maya also expressed the hope that her plea will receive a fair hearing.