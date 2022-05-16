AAP, Twenty20 float new political front in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Aam Admi Party (AAP) and corporate-backed Twenty20 have joined hands to float a new front in Kerala, People’s Welfare Alliance.

Announcing this at a massive rally in Kizhakkambalam near Kochi on Sunday, Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal sounded optimistic that the alliance would come to power in the state. “First, we brought changes in Delhi, and then in Punjab. Next, we will change Kerala...

We offer free electricity, water, education and healthcare in Delhi. In Delhi, we ensured that the government reaches people’s doors. If you want to bring a change in Kerala and get all these welfare measures, you have to support us,” Kejriwal said in Hindi.

State becomes land of murders: T20 chief

Within a year of its formation, AAP came to power in Delhi, Kejriwal said, adding “we went on to form government in Delhi thrice. Now we have formed government in Punjab too. If it’s possible, why can’t we do it in Kerala?” Claiming that people elected AAP because of “our good deeds”, Kejriwal said his party has shown to the nation that it can fight any major political party in elections.

In Punjab, AAP candidates who came from different walks of life and were not professional politicians defeated those who were MLAs for three or four terms. “We can do this in Kerala also,” he said. Twenty20 chief coordinator Sabu M Jacob, who is also the managing director of KITEX, came down heavily on the LDF government in the state and its SilverLine project alleging it was uprooting people for a project which will only worsen the financial position of the state.

“Kerala will soon face a situation similar to Sri Lanka. A government which cannot properly manage KSR TC and KSEB is now going after a Rs 65,000 crore project,” he said. In the last five years of the Pinarayi Vijayan government, the state has become “a land of murderers,” Sabu alleged. Over 32 political murders were reported in the state in the last five years.

Women fear to walk on the roads. “We have been electing different political parties to power over the years. But when they come to power, they forget about people’s welfare. Twenty20 and AAP share a lot in common and the objectives of both parties are same. It’s high-time we brought a change in Kerala,” he added.