Para-vet groups set up to nurse domestic animals in forest fringe areas

Sajimon P S By

Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: To provide immediate medical assistance to domestic animals in forest fringe villages, especially during night hours, para-veterinary groups comprising tribal youths have been set up in the district. National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Krishi Vigyan Kendra and Thanal, an NGO based in Thiruvananthapuram, are behind the execution of the project.

After para-veterinary training, tribal youths have started functioning in the settlements of Ranni. A special training programme titled ‘Capacity building programme for the development of para-veterinary groups in tribal settlements’ was conducted from May 4 to May 13.

“As part of the project, 13 youths from 5 hamlets were chosen, and they underwent a training programme for 10 days. Training in emergency care for animals, identification of diseases and offering para vet support come under the project. It also provides tribal youths with a means of livelihood,” said an officer. “The presence of para-veterinary groups in tribal settlements is vital. We have selected five hamlets in Pathanamthitta for executing the project,” said Reji Varghese, district development manager, NABARD.

“Tribal families of Adichipuzha, Manakkayam, Karikulam, Kurumpanmoozhy and Cholanavayal in Ranni are the beneficiaries of the project. We have already converted the tribal hamlets included in our project into goat villages by providing three goats each to 343 families in these hamlets.

The project, launched in January 2021, aims to ensure self-employment and steady income for tribal families. As these villages are close to forests and surrounded by rivers and canals, it will be a tough task for veterinary doctors to reach there and provide medical aid. The new para-veterinary groups can provide emergency medical help, and it will be a boon for tribal families. We are getting good response for our project,” said Atulraj, NABARD Tribal Development Fund Project coordinator.