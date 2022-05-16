STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Police yet to nab gold heist burglar

Two days since the major gold heist was reported in Guruvayur, police are still clueless regarding the identity of the burglar spotted in the CCTV visuals obtained from the house.

Published: 16th May 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, burglary

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THRISSUR:  Two days since the major gold heist was reported in Guruvayur, police are still clueless regarding the identity of the burglar spotted in the CCTV visuals obtained from the house. The theft occurred on Thursday in the house belonging to Kuranjiyoor native K V Balan. 

It was only when Balan and his wife returned home on Thursday afternoon that they noticed that 371 sovereigns of gold and about Rs 2 lakh cash were missing. The CCTV camera visuals obtained by the police from the house showed a young person going inside the house at 7.30pm and coming back at 8.30pm. In his statement, Balan said that other than he and his wife, no one else knew about the presence of so much gold and cash in the house. 

“We are on the hunt for the burglar. Since the CCTV camera visuals obtained from the house is not clear, we have collected more from the nearby areas. We are also tracing the calls received by the couple. It is clear that someone who knew about the family’s outing and the presence of gold was behind the crime,” said Guruvayur ACP K G Suresh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp