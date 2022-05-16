Police yet to nab gold heist burglar

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Two days since the major gold heist was reported in Guruvayur, police are still clueless regarding the identity of the burglar spotted in the CCTV visuals obtained from the house. The theft occurred on Thursday in the house belonging to Kuranjiyoor native K V Balan.

It was only when Balan and his wife returned home on Thursday afternoon that they noticed that 371 sovereigns of gold and about Rs 2 lakh cash were missing. The CCTV camera visuals obtained by the police from the house showed a young person going inside the house at 7.30pm and coming back at 8.30pm. In his statement, Balan said that other than he and his wife, no one else knew about the presence of so much gold and cash in the house.

“We are on the hunt for the burglar. Since the CCTV camera visuals obtained from the house is not clear, we have collected more from the nearby areas. We are also tracing the calls received by the couple. It is clear that someone who knew about the family’s outing and the presence of gold was behind the crime,” said Guruvayur ACP K G Suresh.