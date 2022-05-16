STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shaba Sharif murder: Probe team summons retired SI for quizzing

The police team investigating the murder of Mysuru-based medical practitioner Shaba Sharif has issued a notice asking a retired sub inspector to appear for interrogation.

Shaba Sharif

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM:  The police team investigating the murder of Mysuru-based medical practitioner Shaba Sharif has issued a notice asking a retired sub inspector to appear for interrogation. The former officer, Sundharan S who resides at Koleri in Wayanad, had absconded after the police arrested Shaibin Ashraf in connection with the murder last week.

The investigators believe quizzing the retired officer will help unearth more evidence related to the crimes committed by Shaibin. “We visited Sundharan’s house at Koleri but only his wife was present there. If he fails to return soon, we may paste the notice on his house,” said an officer with the Kenichira police station in Wayanad. 

Sources said Sundharan worked as Shaibin’s manager after retiring from the police department. The probe team is also checking whether he helped Shaibin destroy evidence. The police are hopeful of eliciting more information regarding Shaibin’s financial dealings, the source said.

Shaibin had worked as a lorry cleaner and autorickshaw driver before going to the Gulf. As an expatriate, he amassed around Rs 350 crore over the past ten years and invested in agriculture and clothing business in Wayanad, the source said. He also constructed a house in Nilambur recently. 

The police said Shaibin’s sources of income will be verified. Currently, the investigating team is collecting evidence against Shaibin from the crime spots with the help of his partner Thangalakath Noushad, 41, of Sultan Bathery. The police will take Shaibin, the main accused, and other culprits -- Ponnakkaran Shihabudheen and Naduthodika Nishad -- from judicial confinement this week to continue with evidence collection, an officer said.

