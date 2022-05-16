Strong winds to bring more heavy rain to Kerala, alert continues

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state remains on high alert as five districts in central and northern parts are expected to receive very heavy rain on Monday. It is likely to remain scattered. The intensity will depend on the strengthening of westerly winds from Arabian Sea, said weather experts.

They pointed out that intensity of the rain remained low on Sunday as the wind speed did not pick up as forecast. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued red alerts in five districts in central and northern Kerala, indicating high to very high rain on Sunday.

“The speed of wind remains difficult to predict. If it gains strength, there will be heavy rain on Monday. The sky will remain cloudy for two to three days,” said Rajeevan Erikkulam, meteorologist of Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

The IMD has forecast squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph likely to prevail along and off Kerala coast till May 19. It has warned fishermen from venturing into the sea during the period.

The authorities have banned visitors at various tourist spots including eco tourism centres and wildlife sanctuaries in Thiruvananthapuram till further notice. The shutters of Aruvikara dam were lifted to 20 centimetres in the wake of the high rainfall in the catchment area.

Central, northern dists to bear brunt of downpour