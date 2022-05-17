STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1 more Pocso case against  former teacher Sasi Kumar

Last week, Sasi Kumar was remanded in judicial custody in a POCSO case based on a complaint filed by a former student of the school.

Published: 17th May 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Sexual Assault

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM:  Malappuram police on Monday registered one more POCSO case against Sasi Kumar K V, who allegedly sexually abused several students of St Gemma’s GHSS, Malappuram, over the past 25 years. The new case was registered based on a sexual abuse complaint filed by a former student of the school. Last week, Sasi Kumar was remanded in judicial custody in a POCSO case based on a complaint filed by a former student of the school.

Over 40 former students of the school have so far come up against the teacher levelling sexual abuse charges against him. However, Malappuram circle inspector, Joby Thomas, said that only two POCSO cases have so far been registered against Sasi Kumar. He said that they would be able to register cases against the former school teacher only after getting specific complaints. 

“We have received a mass petition from a group of 40 former students of the school. But, we need complaints from individuals to register cases against the teacher. So far, we have received two specific complaints from students and based on these complaints, two Pocso cases have been registered against Sasi Kumar. In the first Pocso case, Sasi has been remanded in judicial custody. We have started an investigation into both cases,” Joby Thomas said.

