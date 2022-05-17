STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Inclusion of petrol, diesel in GST won’t bring down prices: Kerala FinMin

People who demand inclusion of petrol and diesel in GST have much to learn from the price rise of LPG cylinders, Finance Minister K N Balagopal has said.

Published: 17th May 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister K N Balagopal . File | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: People who demand inclusion of petrol and diesel in GST have much to learn from the price rise of LPG cylinders, Finance Minister K N Balagopal has said. GST did not help in controlling the LPG price and the Central government is getting big money from it, he said.

Balagopal was speaking after releasing the new logo and tagline of the State GST department here on Monday. He said the five per cent tax on LPG for domestic use and 18 per cent for commercial use are equally divided among the Centre and states. “The actual cost of an LPG cylinder for domestic use is around Rs 650. In addition to GST, about Rs 400 is collected from a single cylinder. If there are 50 crore consumers, the annual earnings from the additional charge is above Rs 2 lakh crore,” he said.    

He urged people to ask for bills for every purchase. It will help the government get its due tax share. He said the taxes department will conduct special drives to identify and prevent evasion. The state is yet to get GST arrears worth Rs 4,100 core of the previous fiscal. The compensation in current fiscal, until June when the compensation scheme ends, is in the Rs 4,000- Rs 5000 crore range.

Sanction for borrowing 
Balagopal said the state expects a favourable stand from the Centre on borrowings. The state has responded to its queries on previous borrowings. He said the debt liability of the state is manageable. The fiscal deficit of the Centre is estimated at 6.9 per cent of the GDP this fiscal. Kerala’s deficit was 3.4 per cent of the GSDP last fiscal, he said. 

The Centre is yet to give sanction to the state for market borrowings this financial year, he said.

