KSRTC salary crisis: TUs turn against minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Trade unions in KSRTC have decided to strengthen their stir against Transport Minister Antony Raju for not taking steps to pay salaries. Kerala State Road Transport Employees’ Union (AITUC) will hold a Secretariat march against the policies of KSRTC and the government on Tuesday.

Transport Democratic Federation (INTUC) has issued a statement warning of an indefinite strike if Raju continues to deny salary. “He is pushing employees to the brink of poverty. When employees go on protest, the minister cuts their salary. It is unacceptable that employees alone are responsible for revenue generation,” said a joint statement by TDF president Thampanoor Ravi and general secretary V S Sivakumar.