Kudumbashree basking in ‘silver’ shine

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kudumbashree is arguably the largest women’s network in the world. It was started as a poverty eradication programme in 1997. But later years saw the network growing into a magnificent movement with different programmes for economic and social empowerment of women in Kerala. The network has 45.85 lakh members at present.

Kudumbashree was formed in the context of decentralisation and devolution of powers to the panchayat raj institutions. In 1997, the next year of the implementation of People’s Plan Campaign, a special task force, consisting of S M Vijayanand, the then secretary in charge of the state urban poverty alleviation (UPA) project cell, T M Thomas Isaac, the then member of the State Planning Board, and Dr Prakash Bakshi of NABARD, recommended the setting up of a State Poverty Eradication Mission (SPEM). The purpose of the proposed mission was to eradicate absolute poverty from the state over a period of ten years.

The Kudumbashree has a three-tier structure for its women community network, with ayalkoottams or neighbourhood groups (NHGs) at the lowest level, area development societies (ADS) at the middle level, and community development societies (CDS) at the local government level. The basic idea of community network is poverty eradication and women empowerment. Democratically-elected leadership and support structures are other features of the ‘Kudumbashree family’. In 2011, the Union Ministry of Rural Development recognised Kudumbashree as the State Rural Livelihoods Mission (SRLM) under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM).

The mission works in convergence with panchayat raj institutions. It works in a local government through its three-tier system -- NHGs as primary-level organisations, ADSs at the ward level, and CDSs at the local government level.

Kudumbashree relies largely on microfinance to address poverty. The mission works for women empowerment through the setting up of micro-enterprises. There are around 49,200 micro-enterprises under the mission across the state. Of them, 31,589 are individual units and 17,611 group ventures. Initially, the ventures were in the sector of pickles and curry powders. Today, it covers different sectors like construction, driving school, marriage bureau, housekeeping and computer hardware.

Over 20,000 women work in the eateries under the mission. As many as 112 eateries have been branded as Cafe Kudumbashree. There are 292 construction units focusing on house construction. The Kudumbashree’s construction units are engaged in the LIFE Mission housing scheme of the government as well.

The waste management units under the Kudumbashree employ 24.941 women under 3,079 units in 987 local self-government bodies. The Kudumbashree Mission hosts grand fairs during festival season to market the products of its members. An online portal -- kudumbashreebazaar.com -- has also been launched.

Year-long programmes

LSG Minister M V Govindan will inaugurate the state-level celebrations in connection with the silver jubilee of Kudumbashree at Girideepam Convention Centre,Nalanchira on Tuesday.

The year-long programmes announced include documentation of the history of Kudumbashree, an international seminar with the participation of people who have done studies on the mission and an arts festival ‘Sargolsavam’.Programmes to improve women’s participation in different sectors and those focusing on their health and safety will also be conducted.

Milestones of mission

1997 - Task force recommends formation of Kudumbashree

1998 - State Poverty Eradication Mission (SPEM or Kudumbashree Mission) registered under the Travancore-Cochin Literary, Scientific and Charitable Societies Act, 1955

1999 - State Urban Poverty Alleviation (UPA) Cell wound up; SPEM declared State Urban Devpt Agency (SUDA). Community Development Society (CDS) system extended to 262 grama panchayats

2001 - CDS further expanded to cover 338 more grama panchayats

2002 - CDS launched in 291 more grama panchayats

2003 - CDS extended to cover the entire state

2007 - State government issues orders integrating SHGs under Swarnjayanti Gram Swarozgar Yojana with Kudumbashree