Special team formed for forest watcher missing case

Published: 17th May 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD:  The special police team formed under the leadership of Agali DySP N Muralidharan on Monday launched the investigation into the disappearance of forest watcher Rajan from Sairindhri in the Silent Valley national forests. The search for him is continuing.

The investigation by police assumes significance as Rajan’s family had approached the Kerala State Human Rights Commission during its sitting in Attappadi last week, raising doubts that he may have been kidnapped by Maoists.

Earlier, police had recovered Rajan’s mobile phone from a building near Sairindhri. An analysis found he used the mobile phone till April 28, five days before he went missing on the night of May 3. His torch and slippers were recovered from Sairindhri, while his ‘mundu’ was recovered 200, away from the spot the next day. 

Silent Valley park warden S Vinod told TNIE that around 100 forest department personnel were continuing their search for Rajan, but they had not got any lead. He also said the 30 camera traps set up inside the forests would not be removed immediately. “Till date, only a few deer have been seen in the traps. No tigers, leopards or wild elephants have been seen,” said Vinod, adding the forest department would extend all help to the police if required. 

“We are also pinning our hopes on the police investigation as 13 days have passed since Rajan went missing and there are no credible leads,” he said.

