STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala: Can Twenty20 sway Thrikkakara result? 

“We have considerable influence in the constituency that could be decisive. We will make our stand clear soon,” Sabu added.

Published: 18th May 2022 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

A section of the huge crowd during the public rally organised by Aam Aadmi Party and Twenty20 in Kizhakkambalam on Sunday | Express

A section of the huge crowd during the public rally organised by Aam Aadmi Party and Twenty20 in Kizhakkambalam on Sunday | Express

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI:  As Thrikkakara bypoll emerges as an intense fight between LDF and UDF, the hot topic of discussion now is Twenty20’s 10% vote share in the last assembly election in the constituency and how it is going to be decisive this time. Political commentators see that the open statements by Twenty20 chief coordinator Sabu M Jacob against the LDF government and its K-Rail project at the recently held public meet at Kizhakkambalam was a clarion call to his party supporters to take a stand against the ruling front in the bypoll. 

With Twenty20-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alliance deciding to stay away from the fray, political observer P Sujathan feels that voters of the corporate-backed outfit in the constituency could spoil the chances of a candidate if the fight is tight. “If the fight goes to the wire, 5,000-odd votes could become a deciding factor in ensuring victory or defeat of a candidate,” said Sujathan. 

In 2021 assembly elections, Twenty20 candidate Dr Terry Thomas could garner 13,897 of the 136,570 total votes polled though the contest was mainly between then UDF sitting MLA P T Thomas and LDF independent candidate Dr J Jacob. The BJP-led NDA could only get 15,483 votes more than the Twenty20 candidate. 

“We have considerable influence in the constituency that could be decisive. We will make our stand clear soon,” Sabu added. The CPM, which is wary of the damage Twenty20 votes could possibly cause to the prospects of its candidate, has already started a damage control exercise to bury the hatchet with the outfit. As a first move, the CPM district leadership  intervened and made Kunnathunadu MLA P V Sreenijin to delete a social media post in which he ridiculed Sabu M Jacob.

Ever since becoming the MLA of Kunnathunadu where Twenty20-ruled Kizhakkambalam panchayat is situated, Sreenijin has been needling Sabu. And the situation took a turn for the worse following the murder of  Twenty20 worker C K Deepu in an attack allegedly by CPM workers. Political observer N M Pearson said though Sabu had openly taken a stand against the CPM-led LDF, his party does not have much influence in Thrikkakara to upset the chances of a front.

“Twenty20 has only a maximum of 2,000 assured votes in Thrikkakara. They could get 10% votes last time only because they had a candidate. Those 10% votes comprised a lot of neutral votes which could have otherwise gone to UDF, LDF and BJP,” Pearson said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Twenty20 Thrikkakara LDF UDF AAP
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp