Kerala: Can Twenty20 sway Thrikkakara result? 

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As Thrikkakara bypoll emerges as an intense fight between LDF and UDF, the hot topic of discussion now is Twenty20’s 10% vote share in the last assembly election in the constituency and how it is going to be decisive this time. Political commentators see that the open statements by Twenty20 chief coordinator Sabu M Jacob against the LDF government and its K-Rail project at the recently held public meet at Kizhakkambalam was a clarion call to his party supporters to take a stand against the ruling front in the bypoll.

With Twenty20-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alliance deciding to stay away from the fray, political observer P Sujathan feels that voters of the corporate-backed outfit in the constituency could spoil the chances of a candidate if the fight is tight. “If the fight goes to the wire, 5,000-odd votes could become a deciding factor in ensuring victory or defeat of a candidate,” said Sujathan.

In 2021 assembly elections, Twenty20 candidate Dr Terry Thomas could garner 13,897 of the 136,570 total votes polled though the contest was mainly between then UDF sitting MLA P T Thomas and LDF independent candidate Dr J Jacob. The BJP-led NDA could only get 15,483 votes more than the Twenty20 candidate.

“We have considerable influence in the constituency that could be decisive. We will make our stand clear soon,” Sabu added. The CPM, which is wary of the damage Twenty20 votes could possibly cause to the prospects of its candidate, has already started a damage control exercise to bury the hatchet with the outfit. As a first move, the CPM district leadership intervened and made Kunnathunadu MLA P V Sreenijin to delete a social media post in which he ridiculed Sabu M Jacob.

Ever since becoming the MLA of Kunnathunadu where Twenty20-ruled Kizhakkambalam panchayat is situated, Sreenijin has been needling Sabu. And the situation took a turn for the worse following the murder of Twenty20 worker C K Deepu in an attack allegedly by CPM workers. Political observer N M Pearson said though Sabu had openly taken a stand against the CPM-led LDF, his party does not have much influence in Thrikkakara to upset the chances of a front.

“Twenty20 has only a maximum of 2,000 assured votes in Thrikkakara. They could get 10% votes last time only because they had a candidate. Those 10% votes comprised a lot of neutral votes which could have otherwise gone to UDF, LDF and BJP,” Pearson said.