STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

LDF convenor EP Jayarajan slams state Congress chief K Sudhakaran's remarks against Kerala CM

Jayarajan said that Sudhakaran's statement is highly reprehensible and it is a vulgar term that is not commonly used by even an ordinary politician.

Published: 18th May 2022 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

LDF convenor EP Jayarajan

LDF convenor EP Jayarajan

By ANI

KOCHI: Reacting sharply over the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), K Sudhakaran's statement against the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan the Left Democratic Front (LDF) convenor EP Jayarajan said that it is "highly reprehensible" and ''vulgar term'' that is not commonly used by "even an ordinary politician".

"Sudhakaran's statement is highly reprehensible. It is a vulgar term that is not commonly used by even an ordinary politician," the LDF convenor said on Tuesday. The KPCC president had used the slang 'the dog with a broken chain' against the Kerala CM while addressing the mediapersons on Tuesday.

Alleging that the Congress leaders are reacting out of balance and he (Sudhakaran) used an uncultured expression, Jayarajan said, "This is tantamount to insulting Kerala. The Chief Minister can be criticized politically and administratively. But it is a sad fact that the KPCC president has gone so far as to say anything in violation of all that."

Demanding the arrest of the KPCC president, he further said, "it is a serious crime to insult a Chief Minister to spoil the atmosphere of peace." Stating the incident as a "tantamount" to insulting the people of Kerala, he asked the leaders of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for their take and called for a protest.

"Mass protests should be staged to protest this stance. This is tantamount to insulting all the people of Kerala. People should realize that this is Congress and this is the United Democratic Front (UDF)," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Sudhakaran LDF EP Jayarajan Pinarayi Vijayan Congress Congress Kerala
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp