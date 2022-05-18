LDF convenor EP Jayarajan slams state Congress chief K Sudhakaran's remarks against Kerala CM

By ANI

KOCHI: Reacting sharply over the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), K Sudhakaran's statement against the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan the Left Democratic Front (LDF) convenor EP Jayarajan said that it is "highly reprehensible" and ''vulgar term'' that is not commonly used by "even an ordinary politician".

"Sudhakaran's statement is highly reprehensible. It is a vulgar term that is not commonly used by even an ordinary politician," the LDF convenor said on Tuesday. The KPCC president had used the slang 'the dog with a broken chain' against the Kerala CM while addressing the mediapersons on Tuesday.

Alleging that the Congress leaders are reacting out of balance and he (Sudhakaran) used an uncultured expression, Jayarajan said, "This is tantamount to insulting Kerala. The Chief Minister can be criticized politically and administratively. But it is a sad fact that the KPCC president has gone so far as to say anything in violation of all that."

Demanding the arrest of the KPCC president, he further said, "it is a serious crime to insult a Chief Minister to spoil the atmosphere of peace." Stating the incident as a "tantamount" to insulting the people of Kerala, he asked the leaders of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for their take and called for a protest.

"Mass protests should be staged to protest this stance. This is tantamount to insulting all the people of Kerala. People should realize that this is Congress and this is the United Democratic Front (UDF)," he said.