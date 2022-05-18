Life Mission ensured development of marginalised sections, says Kerala CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Life Mission is the best example of how the LDF government carries out development without neglecting the marginalised sections of society, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was inaugurating the state-level handing over of the keys of 20,808 Life Mission houses that were completed as part of the LDF government’s second 100-day programme.

During the first 100-day programme, 12,000 houses were constructed. With this, the total number of houses built under Life Mission over the past six years has crossed 2.95 lakh. Pinarayi said Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and fishermen are the sections that have benefited the most from Life Mission. He added that the government will cross the milestone of three lakh houses within the next one month.

The chief minister said it is a matter of immense joy for the state when each house is completed under Life Mission. There were many people who once considered a house as a dream that could not be realised. The confidence that emanates from these sections of people now has given a renewed vigour for society, he added.

Pinarayi inaugurated the programme by handing over the keys of a completed house to Aisha Beevi- Amarudeen couple from Vettuthura in Thiruvananthapuram. The chief minister said he could see the glimmer in their eyes when the keys were handed over. He added that it was a reflection of the joy in the minds of close to three lakh families that benefited from Life Mission.

The chief minister said that with the completion of the first list of beneficiaries, the government will embark on the project to provide houses to the homeless. The list of new beneficiaries is in the final stages of approval and the cooperation of the people in this initiative is crucial, he said.

Pinarayi said that though less land is needed while building housing complexes, the cost was prohibitive. The government gives priority to ensure one house for each family. As part of this objective, the ‘Manassodithri Mannu’ project has been launched which has received a rousing response. The land received through this initiative is being used to build houses for the homeless in a time-bound manner.

“There are many who do not see enhanced housing facilities and construction of homes for the poor as part of development. But it is a clear indicator of development. The fruits of development should not be confined to a select group alone,” he added. The chief minister said that development based on social justice can be ensured only when everyone is able to get the benefits.

Local Self-Government Minister M V Govindan, who presided over the function, said the list of beneficiaries of the second phase of Life Mission will be published on August 16. He added that the government has started a project to solve the issues faced by the beneficiaries in completing the agreement with the government.

