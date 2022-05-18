Major gains for ruling LDF in Kerala civic body bypolls

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM-led LDF recorded major gains in the local body byelections by winning 23 of the 42 wards where polling was held on Tuesday.

While the UDF won 12 seats, the BJP-led NDA bagged six seats including one ward won by an independent backed by the saffron alliance. Bypolls were held in two Corporation wards, seven municipality wards, two block panchayat divisions and 31 gram panchayat wards on Tuesday.

The NDA sprang a surprise by wresting two seats in Thrippunithura municipality from the ruling LDF, causing the CPM-led front to lose its simple majority in the civic body. Ernakulam South ward in Kochi municipality was another urban ward where the BJP-led front registered a shock win.

The LDF lost power in Velinallor gram panchayat in Kollam district after the UDF wrested the Mulayarachal ward from the CPM-led front. However, the LDF won the remaining five wards in the district.



The LDF won again from Thekkekunnambram ward in Muzhappilangad panchayat in Kannur district and retained power in the civic body. It also retained its sitting wards in Kurumathoor gram panchayat and Payyanur municipality.

The UDF was able to retain power in Nedumbassery gram panchayat after the Congress-led alliance retained the Athani town ward. However, the UDF was pushed to the third spot in Vembilli, its sitting ward in Kunnathunad gram panchayat. While the LDF wrested the ward, Twenty20 bagged the second spot.