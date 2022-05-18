Mavoor bridge collapse: Muneer seeks action against Public Works Minister Mohamed Riyas

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: IUML leader M K Muneer, MLA, has sought to register a case against Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas and officials in connection with the bridge collapse in Mavoor on Monday. “Three beams of the bridge connecting Kozhikode and Malappuram districts collapsed at Koolimadu in Mavoor. The fixing of beams should have been done meticulously.

The accident occurred as the work was handed over to inexperienced labourers. There was no sufficient number of officials or technical assistance during the bridge construction. If former Public Works Minister Ibrahim Kunju could be framed in the Palarivattom flyover case, why can’t Riyas be framed in this incident if one goes by the same logic?” he asked while speaking at a protest march in front of the PWD office here on Tuesday.

The protest was organised by Muslim Youth League demanding action against those responsible for the incident. “The number of bridges that are collapsing is on the rise in state. But no probe is taking place into the incidents. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is supporting widespread corruption,” Muneer said.

Referring to the chinks in Palarivattom flyover, Muneer justified that the bridge was safe and only the concrete had come down. “It was political vengeance that led to the framing of Ibrahim Kunju in the case,” he said.

Meanwhile, MYL is planning to approach the Vigilance department in the Mavoor bridge collapse incident. MYL state general secretary P K Firos demanded blacklisting of ULCCS, which is the contractor of Mavoor bridge, and filing a case against the public works minister. “ULCCS has become a money-making agency of CPM,” he said. The vigilance wing of the PWD will carry out an inspection at the bridge site on Wednesday.